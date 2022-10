17 October 2022 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on appointing Rahman Mustafayev Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands, Trend reports on October 17.

Following another decree signed by the head of state, Rahman Mustafayev was recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to France, the Holy See and the Principality of Monaco.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz