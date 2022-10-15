President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Turkiye

15 October 2022 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports.

Dear Mr. President,

My dear brother,

We were extremely shocked by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of an explosion at a mine in Bartin province.

I share your grief over this tragedy, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deep condolences to you, the families, and the loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, and wish the injured recovery.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 October 2022

---

