Azerbaijan conducts inventory, monitoring of historical, architectural heritage in Lachin

13 October 2022 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The initial inventory activities and monitoring of historical and architectural heritage have started in Azerbaijan's Lachin, the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The events are being held by the Ganja Regional Department of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

