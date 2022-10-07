Georgia willing to become platform for dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan

7 October 2022 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Georgia is ready to become the place, where the representative of Azerbaijan and Armenia can meet and hold discussions, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Georgia earned the trust from the neighboring countries and in the future is ready to be a platform where its southern neighbors would be able to conduct a calm dialogue in order to achieve concrete results in negotiations and establish peace and stability in the region," he said.

Darchiashvili who is participating in the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Prague as part of the Georgian delegation led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, added that Georgia does not set any preconditions in this matter, but proceeds from friendly considerations for the sake of achieving peace.

---

