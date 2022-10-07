President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Saint Petersburg for working visit [PHOTO]

7 October 2022 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in St. Petersburg for a working visit to attend the informal meeting of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

At Saint Petersburg Pulkovo-1 Airport, President Ilham Aliyev was met by Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, and other officials.

