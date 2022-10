6 October 2022 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a visit to Prague to attend the European Political Community Summit at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala.

A meeting is being held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz