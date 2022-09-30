French Special Envoy for South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan

30 September 2022 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

French Special Envoy for the South Caucasus Brice Roquefeuil will visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The French Foreign Ministry noted that the envoy will visit both Baku and the capital of Armenia - Yerevan.

Moreover, Roquefeuil will visit Georgia to strengthen the dialogue with the Georgian authorities on all issues of mutual interest, in particular, on relations with the EU and regional issues.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN‐Habitat), Maimunah Mohd Sharif, will visit Azerbaijan.

The organization noted that the visit is scheduled for October 2022.

---

