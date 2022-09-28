President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction progress at new residential complex in Shusha [PHOTO]

28 September 2022 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the construction progress of a new residential complex in the city of Shusha.

Special Representative of the President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work done.

The construction area covers about 8 hectares. The residential complex will feature 23 buildings. The complex will include a total of 450 apartments.

