All conditions created in the building of Special representation of President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district [PHOTO]

28 September 2022 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the conditions created in the building of the Special representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district.

Special Representative of the President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work done.

The building was constructed in 1970. The renovation work in the building started in June 2021. The building has a total of 41office rooms. All necessary conditions were created here for fruitful work of employees. The building also features assembly and conference halls.

