Azerbaijan approves procedure for selling apartments through auction

Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approved 'Procedure for the sale of apartments by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan through an auction', Trend reports.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a corresponding degree in this regard.

This document defines the procedure in a form of an open action for the sale of apartments built by the order of the State Committee For Affairs Of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan in Ramana village of Sabunchi district, Umid village of Garadagh district, Khojasan village of Binagadi district, Absheron, Lankaran and Samukh districts as well as in Kurdakhany village of Sabunchi district and Absheron district in Baku city and in apartment buildings, the construction of which continues in the village of Kurdakhany of Sabunchi district.

In accordance with the 'Procedure for the sale of apartments by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan and the use of funds received from the sale', approved by Decree No. 1661 of the President of Azerbaijan dated April 11, 2022, if it is impossible to sell apartments online through the official website of the Ministry of Labor, their sale is carried out through an auction.

The sale of apartments at auction is organized by the legal entity of public law (organizer) 'Center for Organization of Auctions' of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy on the basis of an order from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

