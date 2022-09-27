President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Fuzuli District

27 September 2022 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyevа paid a visit to Fuzuli District.

The head of state and the First Lady laid flowers at a memorial plaque to 27 September-Remembrance Day in Garakhanbayli village, Fuzuli district.

The President of Azerbaijan made a speech here.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then observed a moment of silence at 12.00 to honor the memory of the Patriotic War martyrs on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

to be updated

