Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Oncology Clinic [PHOTO]

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has met children suffering from cancer, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

During her visit to the Children's Oncology Clinic, she was informed about children's health and treatment progress. Gifts were presented to the children under medical treatment at the clinic.

Leyla shared photos from her visit to the clinic on her official Instagram page.

The Children's Oncology Clinic operates at the National Oncology Center, which plays a crucial role in the fight against cancer in the country. The center has run an oncological center for children since 2012.

The National Oncology Center provides methodological, scientific, and training support to oncology specialists and public health professionals in the field.

In 2015, the National Oncology Center established the National Cancer Registry based on CanReg5 software provided by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Through its epidemiological research, the center contributes to the expansion of knowledge about cancer, prevalence, and distribution of risk factors among the population in Azerbaijan, thus contributing to the design and development of effective and targeted cancer prevention and control programs.

Its active participation in the research related to molecular and genetic aspects of the oncological diseases as well as on diagnosis and treatment helps to advance the cancer care in Azerbaijan.

