France condemns Armenian extremists' attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Paris

By Vugar Khalilov

The French Foreign Ministry has condemned the attack by an Armenian extremist group on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris, Azernews reports, citing French Ambassador Zacharie Gross.

Gross posted the statement of the French Foreign Ministry on the incident on his official Twitter account on September 20.

"We deplore the unacceptable incidents that targeted the embassy of Azerbaijan in Paris. The French authorities have taken all measures to re-establish the security of the embassy and enable it to function normally. They remain vigilant so that such incidents do not occur again," the statement reads.

Following the recent border clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian military forces in response to the latter's provocation, a number of Azerbaijani missions overseas have come under attack and were vandalized by Armenian fanatical groups.

On September 18, Armenian extremists in France stormed the building of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris.

The attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris by a group of radical extremist forces of the Armenian diaspora in France was demonstrably accompanied by a gross violation of French laws and generally recognized international legal norms.

The embassy building sustained material damage during the attack, posing a threat to the diplomatic mission's normal operations and the lives of its staff.

On September 19, 2022, French ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, and the note of the protest over the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris by extremist Armenian groups was delivered to the ambassador.

Baku condemned the development of conditions for extremist Armenian organizations' acts and the failure to prevent them in time. Deep regret was expressed for France's failure to fulfill its obligation to ensure the security of diplomatic missions by the host country in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Also, it was demanded that the act of vandalism, which endangers the diplomatic mission and its staff, should be thoroughly investigated by the French law-enforcement agencies, an appropriate legal assessment should be issued, the guilty individuals should be brought to justice, and compensation should be provided for the damage caused.

