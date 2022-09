18 September 2022 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Another strategically important height, located in the direction of the Zangilan region, has passed under the control of Azerbaijani army, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani State Border Service.

Thus, servicemen of the State Border Service (SBS) hoisted the state flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the height.

---

