17 September 2022 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An aggressive group of Armenian nationals attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in the capital of Lebanon, Beirut city, Trend reports.

The relevant footage has been circulated in social media.

The footage shows that a crowd of people tried to damage the embassy building.

Details of the incident were not disclosed.

