Azerbaijani citizens injured in gunfight in Turkiye

12 September 2022 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Some four Azerbaijani citizens were injured in a shootout at a shopping center in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish media.

The incident occurred on September 11 around 2000 hours in Istanbul's Sariyer District, at a café in a shopping mall.

It was established that an altercation occurred between two groups of visitors, which escalated into a brawl, after which both sides opened fire. Six persons were injured as a result of the incident, with at least one victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Law enforcement officers, who arrived at the scene, tentatively established that a total of 12 bullets were fired, six people were injured, including citizens of other states.

The first responders treated the wounded, including, four Azerbaijani citizens, one Turkish and one Iranian citizen, and took them to nearby hospitals. The Iranian citizen was at the scene of the incident by accident.

