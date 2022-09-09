Flags to be flown at half-mast in Azerbaijan's EU Delegations

9 September 2022 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Flags are to be flown at half-mast at the European Union Delegation in Azerbaijan over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Azernews reports.

"In honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, all EU delegations around the world will be flying the flag at half-mast. We stand with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom in mourning Her Majesty’s passing," Borrel wrote on his Twitter account.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz