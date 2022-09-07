Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions in liberated Kalbajar, Lachin

7 September 2022 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Units of the Armenian armed forces have shelled Azerbaijani military positions near the state border in the liberated Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Starting from 1950 hours on September 6 to 0120 hours on September 7, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various caliber arms, periodically subjected to fire Azerbaijani military positions in Kalbajar's Zaylik and Lachin's Ahmadli settlements from their positions located in the Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar [Gegharkunik] region and Noravan settlement of Garakilsa [Sisian] region on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire. The previous truce violation was recorded on September 5 in the same direction.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev stated that peace would come to the Caucasus based on the five principles Baku has recently proposed for normalizing relations with Armenia.

To recap, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met for the fourth time in Brussels on August 31 under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel to look into ways of expediting preparations for drafting a peace deal.

Meanwhile, the second meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian border delimitation commissions led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan took place in Moscow on August 30, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed organizational and procedural issues and exchanged views on the future work of the commissions and the regulation of their joint activities.

The parties agreed to hold the third meeting in Brussels within the time period agreed upon.

The first such meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia occurred on May 24, 2022.

