Top diplomat, outgoing French ambassador mull regional peace-building efforts [PHOTO]

6 September 2022 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and outgoing French Ambassador Zacharie Gross have discussed regional peace-building efforts, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

At a meeting marking the completion of Gross' diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan on September 5, the parties addressed bilateral concerns, regional peace-building initiatives, and other areas of mutual interest.

“I had a farewell meeting with Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross. We had a frank exchange over the bilateral Azerbaijan-France agenda and perspectives of relations. Appreciate Ambassador’s efforts in developing bilateral ties and wishing him all the best in his future endeavors,” Bayramov tweeted.

Bayramov lauded the envoy's efforts to strengthen the Azerbaijani-French bilateral relations, as well as his professional approach to the issues, particularly during the historic moment for Azerbaijan.

He underlined that the continuance of the two nations' political engagement, particularly direct interactions between state leaders, contributed greatly to the development of ties, including the good resolution of any disputes.

The minister noted that collaboration is continuing to grow, particularly in humanitarian and educational spheres.

Gross, for his part, expressed satisfaction with his activities in Azerbaijan. The ambassador stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in economic, transportation, humanitarian, and other spheres, noting that there are many chances to promote the bilateral agenda.

The minister expressed his appreciation for France's assistance in mine clearing. He emphasized the need of clearing minefields in order to speed up the rehabilitation of freed territory and the return of former internally displaced persons to their homes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz