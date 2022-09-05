Azerbaijan arrests army general over notorious ‘Tartar case’

5 September 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General’s Office has arrested servicemen, who are being suspected of committing illegal actions under the ‘Tartar case’, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

The investigation charged Maj-Gen Bakir Orujov, acting head of the department for ideological work, moral and psychological support of the Main Directorate of Personnel under the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, and Ramil Ahmadov under Articles 126.3 (deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of the victim), 145.3 (illegal deprivation of liberty), 293.3 (torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading forms of treatment and punishment), 341.2.2 (abusing authority committed with the application of a weapon) and 341.2.3 (abusing authority entailing to heavy consequences) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Bakir Orujov has been taken into custody.

The court also charged Rahib Mammadov with the involvement as an accused under Articles 145.3, 293.2, 341.2.2 и 341.2.3 of the Criminal Сode.

At the same time, Gurban Jumshudov and Javid Agadadashev, who are serving their sentences, were also charged under Articles 145.3, 293.2, 341.2.2, 341.2.3, and 128 (intentional infliction of minor harm to health) of the Criminal Code.

Thus, during the period that has passed since the resumption of proceedings in these criminal cases, a total of 17 people have been brought to criminal responsibility under various articles of the Criminal Code, of which a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against 12 people by a court decision, one person was declared wanted, a preventive measure was not applied to four people since taking into account the serving of their sentences in places of imprisonment for other crimes.

Additionally, 288 more people have been identified and recognized as victims in this case.

According to the agency, during the investigations, they were interrogated, as well as a forensic medical examination was carried out. In total, together with criminal cases, 405 victims were identified as part of the previous investigation on acts of torture.

It was noted that the relevant forces continue to take necessary measures to identify and interrogate the victims in the case, as well as military personnel who committed illegal actions, as well as a comprehensive, complete, and objective investigation of all the circumstances of the committed crimes.

To recap, a criminal case was initiated at the Azerbaijan Military Prosecutor's Office under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code in connection with the unlawful actions of some servicemen of the military units of the Ministry of Defense located in Tartar, Aghdam, and Beylagan Districts, committed in May-June 2017, which consisted in the interrogation of persons suspected of committing illegal actions, the use of physical and psychological violence, torture, an inhuman and degrading treatment that led to death and other grave consequences.

