Azerbaijani embassy in Turkmenistan moves to new adress

30 August 2022 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani embassy in Turkmenistan has moved to a new address, Azernews reports.

The embassy is now located in Ashgabat at Kipchak Street, 41. Previously, the embassy was located at 44 Bilim Street.

The Azerbaijani embassy also shared the number of the Consular Section.

“Dear citizens, for consular issues, you can call the number: +99312482044 from 1500 to 1700. Reception days of the Consular Section: Monday to Friday from 0900 to 1300. Website of the embassy of Azerbaijan - ashgabat.mfa.gov.az. The embassy can be contacted at [email protected], " the message stated.

