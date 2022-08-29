Islamabad thanks Baku for humanitarian aid to cope with aftermath of catastrophic floods [PHOTO]

29 August 2022 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has thanked the Azerbaijani president and government for providing humanitarian aid to cope with the aftermath of the catastrophic floods, Azernews reports.

“We thank the Azerbaijani president for generous support by the Government of Azerbaijan to aid Flood Relief Operations in Pakistan. Deeply appreciate this gesture of solidarity in a difficult time,” the ministry tweeted.

Similarly, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid.

"Thank you Azerbaijan," he wrote, responding to a post by the Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan about Azerbaijan providing $2 million in help to Pakistan.

Similarly, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee also thanked Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid.

"The kind gesture of brotherly Azerbaijan is deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing by with people of Pakistan in this difficult time," the ambassador tweeted.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani government announced that it would allocate $2 million to Pakistan to cope with the dire consequences of the catastrophic floods, which led to numerous casualties and large-scale destruction in Pakistan.

“Upon the instructions of Azerbaijani President, Government of Azerbaijan will provide $2 million in aid to brotherly Pakistan to eliminate the consequences of heavy rains and floods that caused numerous casualties and large-scale destruction,” Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan tweeted.

Floods and heavy rains have caused devastation across Pakistan.

Over 1,000 people have died, and millions have been displaced. According to officials, at least 700,000 dwellings have been damaged.

With millions of people in need of food, water, and shelter, rescue workers are battling to reach the isolated villages. The most problematic provinces are Sindh and Balochistan, while the hilly districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also been heavily damaged.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz