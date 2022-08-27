President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Pakistani counterpart

27 August 2022 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi over the heavy casualties and large-scale destruction caused by heavy rains and floods in his country.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

---

