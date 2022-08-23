Azerbaijani premier condoles with Kyrgyz counterpart over fatal traffic accident
By Sabina Mammadli
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has expressed condolences to Kyrgyzstan over the tragic traffic accident in the Ulyanovsk region of Russia.
In a letter to Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, Asadov noted that he was deeply shocked by the death and injury of citizens of Kyrgyzstan as a result of the traffic accident.
He expressed condolences to the families and close relatives of the victims.
To recap, fourteen citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been killed in a road accident in the Ulyanovsk region and three more are in hospitals with injuries.
The accident occurred on August 21 at approximately 1300 on the M-5 Ural highway in Nikolayevskiy district of Ulyanovsk Region. As a result of the accident, 16 people died and five more were injured. A truck driver did not brake in time and crashed into a minibus waiting for its turn to pass a road section under maintenance.
--
Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz