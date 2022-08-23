Azerbaijani premier condoles with Kyrgyz counterpart over fatal traffic accident

23 August 2022 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has expressed condolences to Kyrgyzstan over the tragic traffic accident in the Ulyanovsk region of Russia.

In a letter to Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, Asadov noted that he was deeply shocked by the death and injury of citizens of Kyrgyzstan as a result of the traffic accident.

He expressed condolences to the families and close relatives of the victims.

To recap, fourteen citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been killed in a road accident in the Ulyanovsk region and three more are in hospitals with injuries.

The accident occurred on August 21 at approximately 1300 on the M-5 Ural highway in Nikolayevskiy district of Ulyanovsk Region. As a result of the accident, 16 people died and five more were injured. A truck driver did not brake in time and crashed into a minibus waiting for its turn to pass a road section under maintenance.