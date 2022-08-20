Official: Upcoming visit of Kazakh president to upgrade bilateral ties

20 August 2022 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The upcoming visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan will bring the strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level, Board Chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said.

The remarks were made during a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council on August 19.

The official stressed that it’s no coincidence that the meeting of the expert council is being held ahead of the visit of the president of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

“To date, about 120 documents have been signed between our countries, and within the upcoming visit, an even greater number of mutual agreements will be signed, which will bring the partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to a new level," Shafiyev noted.

He also added that in the current geopolitical situation, new formats of cooperation should be created between the two countries, noting that the trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Kazakhstan held on June 27 in Baku is a good example of such a format.

Further, the expert added that although there is a solid platform between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, based on the centuries-old common history of the countries’ people, the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states was a significant event this year.

Besides, Shafiyev thanked his Kazakh colleagues for participating in the conference of official analytical centers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha city in July this year.

Economic ties

Moreover, Shafiyev pointed out that the relations between the two countries can reach a new level of development.

"The current geopolitical situation in the region allows Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to increase bilateral trade, as well as develop potential as regional transport and logistics hubs. In this regard, it is necessary to emphasize the importance of developing the Middle Corridor - the path from China to Europe," Shafiyev noted.

He stressed that the establishment of fiber-optic communications between the two countries, for which work is already underway, as well as the expansion of the transportation of energy resources via Azerbaijan through existing structures, play an important role in the current agenda.

He further emphasized that the two states need to work on expanding trade and mutual investment.

“In this regard, the cooperation program for 2022-2026, which is being developed, and the trading houses which have already opened in both countries will contribute to the development of bilateral relations in various fields," he added.

In turn, Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies of Kazakhstan Yerkin Tukumov agreed that the current geopolitical situation opens up new opportunities for the development of economic relations. In this sense, holding regular events between the business circles of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be of great importance, the analyst said.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are of great interest to each other and are already important strategic partners, but there is still untapped potential for developing relations in various aspects between the two countries.

Tukumov also noted the importance of the participation of experts from Kazakhstan in the conference of official analytical centers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha city in July this year, and in this regard, Kazakhstan's commitment to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and support for the restoration of the liberated territories.

Education sphere

Speaking at the event, Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzada noted that Azerbaijan’s ADA University and Kazakh universities are expected to sign new bilateral documents.

"Our university is ready to expand cooperation with Kazakh higher educational institutions. The new document on cooperation between the universities is expected to be signed during the visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan," Ismayilzada noted.

He emphasized the great potential for expanding the cooperation through the introduction of double diplomas, the creation of joint master's programs, work on various joint projects, holding training for young diplomats, and other joint events.

"In January 2022, a round-table between experts from the two countries was organized at the ADA University. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough experts on Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, so we invite our Kazakh colleagues to joint scientific work at our university. Short-term visits of the researchers will significantly affect the development of scientific relations between the two countries," added the vice-rector.

On May 23, 2022, a memorandum on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council was signed in Baku.

