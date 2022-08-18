Serviceman of Azerbaijani State Border Services has passed away

18 August 2022 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A serviceman of the urgent active military service of the border troops of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan Jabbarov Mirkamal, who was being treated at the military hospital of the SBS, died of an illness, Trend reports via State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

The leadership of the State Border Service expresses its deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the serviceman.

