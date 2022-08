14 August 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The captain of the J2 807 Baku-Moscow (Vnukovo Airport) flight of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) decided to return to the airport for technical reasons, Trend reports citing the press service of AZAL.

The aircraft landed successfully at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 08:08 (GMT+4).

Passengers will arrive in Moscow by another plane.

