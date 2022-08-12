Azerbaijan to host meeting of religious leaders of Organization of Turkic States in October [PHOTO]

12 August 2022 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan will host a meeting of religious leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in October, Azernews reports.

This was mentioned at a meeting between Chairman of the Caucasus Spiritual Board Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada and Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev on August 11.

Emphasizing the importance of recent efforts taken to enhance the Turkic unity, Pashazada underlined that the organization led by Amreyev had done excellent and significant work in this regard. As a result of the Turkic states’ historical friendship and brotherly relations, religious and spiritual ties are growing and deepening, he added.

He commended the Amreyev-led organization for its assistance to Azerbaijan throughout the 44-day second Karabakh war, as well as thanked the Turkic states for denouncing the recent attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in London.

The parties also addressed the specifics of the text that would be adopted at the conference of the Organization of Turkic States’ religious leaders in October.

