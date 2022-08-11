Trilateral contacts to be organized for normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations - Russian MFA
By Trend
It's planned to organize high-level trilateral contacts in various directions for normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations by the end of August, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Nechaev said at a daily briefing, Trend reports.
He went on to say that any high-level contacts with the participation of the President of Russia are commented on by Russian Presidential Administration.
