10 August 2022 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post from the opening ceremony of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in the Turkish city of Konya.

Trend presents the post: “The opening ceremony of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. Konya, Turkiye. 09.08.2022.”

---

