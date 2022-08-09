Azerbaijani military attending tank biathlon, artillery fire contests under Intl Army Games-2022 [PHOTO]

9 August 2022 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani servicemen will attend the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Tank Biathlon contests as part of International Army Games-2022, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The drawing procedure for the Masters of Artillery Fire tournament, which will be held as part of the International Army Games-2022, took place in Kazakhstan's Otar military camp.

The sequence of the contest stages and episodes to be completed by the teams was determined by a draw. Small weaponry and supplies were also handed to Azerbaijani artillerymen.

The international competition will feature teams from nine different countries.

In the same vein, the drawing for the teams to compete in the Tank Biathlon tournament as part of the International Army Games-2022 was held at the Alabino military training area in Moscow, Russia, the ministry said in a separate report.

Following the results of the draw, which included team leaders, coaches, and referees, Azerbaijani tank personnel will compete on the opening day of the competition on August 13.

The Azerbaijani team is to compete with the Mongolian tank crew.

The Azerbaijani servicemen are on a trip to Russia to join in the Tank Biathlon competition, which will be held at Moscow’s Alabino military training ground within the framework of the International Army Games-2022 competitions.

In addition, the servicemen will participate in the Sea Cup held in Azerbaijan, as well as the Masters of Artillery Fire (Kazakhstan) and Sniper Limit (Iran) competitions to be held as part of the International Army Games-2022.

