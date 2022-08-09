Algerian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

9 August 2022 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Algeria's Foreign Minister and President’s Special Envoy Ramtane Lamamra will visit Azerbaijan on August 10, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

As part of the visit, Lamamra will meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov. Following the meeting, the parties will have a joint briefing.

On July 8, the Azerbaijani parliament set up a working group on Azerbaijani-Algerian inter-parliamentary relations.

Azerbaijan-Algeria relations are successfully developing, and both countries cooperate effectively within a variety of international organizations. There are good opportunities for the development of bilateral relationships in all spheres in the future.

Algeria recognized the independence of Azerbaijan on December 20, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on April 22, 1994. Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Algeria on November 28, 2014, while the latter opened its diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in January 2015.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.3 million in 2021.

