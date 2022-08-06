Criminal case opened on fact of death of serviceman as result of mine explosion

6 August 2022 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On August 5, information was received that a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Babek Aliyev, died as a result of a mine explosion in the territory of the Kalbajar district liberated from occupation, Trend reports citing Prosecutor General's Office.

Employees of the military prosecutor's office examined the scene, a forensic medical was ordered, and other procedural actions were carried out

The preliminary investigation established that Babek Aliyev died as a result of an explosion on an anti-personnel mine while on duty in the region.

On this fact, a criminal case was initiated in the Kalbajar military prosecutor's office under the relevant article of the Criminal Code.

The investigation is ongoing.

