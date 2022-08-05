Azerbaijan summons British charge d'affaires over attack on London embassy

5 August 2022 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The chargé d'affaires of the UK embassy in Baku expressed deep regret and concern over the storming of the Azerbaijani embassy in London by radical religious group members, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

A resolute protest was expressed to the British diplomat over the attack by a religious radical group on the embassy of Azerbaijan in London on August 5, the report said. It was brought to the attention of the charge d'affaires that this provocation seriously affects the issue of ensuring the security of the diplomatic representation, and the UK must take security measures in accordance with international legal obligations.

The opposite side was requested to provide guarantees that this would not happen again. In connection with the act of vandalism, Azerbaijan requested the opposite side to thoroughly conduct an investigation by the relevant British agencies and bring the guilty to justice.

In turn, the British official stated that an investigation is being conducted.

As reported earlier, the Azerbaijani embassy in London was stormed by a radical religious group.

After bursting into the embassy building, the vandalizing group members raised religious flags and chanted radical religious slogans on the balcony of the embassy building. After local police intervened, the group members were escorted out of the building and detained.

