National artist stuns art lovers in USA [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Lala Bagirzada has showcased her artworks at Aziz Sanhar Turkish Cultural Center in the U.S., Azernews reports, citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

"Imagine a place where background and prejudice do not come into play. The main message of the show is presenting a wide variety of people that are unique in their own personalities, yet identical by all being women. The inspiration for my work derives from my own personal experience regarding my ethnicity," the artist thinks.

"Throughout my life I have not been able to truly discern where I believe I have come from, resulting in challenges with my identity. Thus, I hope from this show you are able to gather that these women would rather be asked about their respective personalities, as opposed to where they come from," she said.

The exhibition "Unique, still Identical" featured beautiful female portraits that left no one indifferent. The colorful female portraits made a lasting impression on art lovers.

