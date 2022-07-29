As Education Ministry changes name, new development priorities set for nation's Academy of Sciences

29 July 2022 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

President Ilham Aliyev decreed certain measures to improve national science and education management in Azerbaijan.

In keeping with the decree, the Azerbaijani Education Ministry has been renamed the Ministry of Science and Education.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and a number of its scientific institutions will continue their activities in accordance with the new development priorities.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's National Museum of History under the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the Nizami Ganjavi National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature, and the Huseyn Javid House Museum have been subordinated to the Ministry of Culture.

"The Ministry of Science and Education has been established following the presidential decree. The ministry is entrusted to fulfill the state policy, coordinate and manage the activities of scientific institutions. Two new agencies have been established under the ministry," said the statement.

Further, it was noted that a number of scientific institutions have been transferred to the Ministry of Science and Education and ANAS institutions.

Under the decree, the list of these institutions and organizations is as follows:

1. Scientific institutions financed from the budget of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan:

1.1 The Institute of Physics;

1.2. The Institute of Mathematics and Mechanics;

1.3 The Institute of Control Systems;

1.4 The Institute of Radiation Problems;

1.5 The Institute of Information Technologies;

1.6. The Institute of Biophysics;

1.7 The Shamakhi Nasreddin Tusi Astrophysical Observatory;

1.8. The Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev Institute of Petrochemical Processes;

1.9. The Academician Murtuza Nagiyev Institute of Catalysis and Inorganic Chemistry;

1.10. The Academician Ali Guliyev Institute of Chemistry of Additives;

1.11. The Institute of Polymeric Materials;

1.12. The Institute of Geology and Geophysics;

1.13. The Academician Hasan Aliyev Institute of Geography;

1.14. The Museum of History of Nature;

1.15. The Institute of Oil and Gas;

1.16. The Institute of Botany;

1.17 The Institute of Zoology;

1.18 The Academician Abdulla Garayev Institute of Physiology;

1.19. The Institute of Microbiology;

1.20. The Institute of Dendrology;

1.21 The Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology;

1.22 The Institute of Genetic Resources;

1.23. The Institute of Soil Science and Agrochemistry;

1.24. The Institute of Economics.

2. The Scientific institutions under the Nakhchivan branch of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan:

2.1. The Institute of Natural Resources;

2.2 The Institute of Bioresources;

2.3 The Batabat Astrophysical Observatory.

3. The Scientific institutions subordinate to the Ganja branch of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan:

3.1 The Institute of Ecology and Natural Resources;

3.2 The Institute of Bioresources;

3.3 The Institute of Agrarian Problems;

3.4. The Botanical Garden.

4. The self-supporting institutions of scientific service of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan:

4.1. The experimental industrial plant;

4.2. The scientific and production association Cybernetics;

4.3. The scientific and production association Nafta;

4.4. The scientific and production association Ashgar;

4.5. The scientific and production association Komposit;

5. The Ltd Company Hi-Tech Park of ANAS under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

The statement added that this process doesn't mean the abolition of ANAS, but on the contrary, the beginning of a new stage in the integration of science and education.

“ANAS will continue its activities with a number of humanitarian scientific institutions in accordance with the new development priorities," the statement said.

In a separate statement, the ANAS management thanked President Ilham Aliyev for opening up a new door of opportunities for integrated science and education.

"The decree is crucial in terms of the development of science and education in the modern world, taking into account the new socio-economic realities of the country," the statement noted.

The document states that in the last 10 years, "scientific research potential has been modernized, application-oriented research has been expanded, opportunities for applying modern technologies have been created, and the role of intellectual property has increased in this process.

Further, the statement pointed out the increase of the number of academic publications by 80 percent in the last 5 years.

"Among the countries of the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan has consistently ranked first every year since 2018. In the last 4 years, as a result of the institutional reform in the field of intellectual property, our country has moved from 71st to 30th place among 140 countries in the Global Competitiveness Index, and the share of the creative economy in GDP has increased from 3.5% to 5.3%," the message added.

The statement then emphasized that these achievements were made possible due to the hard work and effort of Azerbaijani scientists as a result of the policy implemented by the state in the field of scientific activity in the last 10 years.

"The decree defines new, very important tasks for the scientific and educational community of the republic. Regardless of their position or age, the employees of the republic working in the field of science and education should combine all their efforts, intellectual potential, administrative-organizational, moral-ideological resources, and participate more closely in the implementation of the state policy led by Mr. President," the statement finalized.



