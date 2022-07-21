Azerbaijani servicemen foil Russian peacekeeper's effort to transport weapons illegally

21 July 2022 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani servicemen have foiled an illicit weapon transfer attempt by the Russian peacekeepers in their zone of responsibility in Karabakh, Azernews reports, citing local media.

On July 20, at 1715 hours, at an Azerbaijani army checkpoint, a convoy of Russian peacekeepers consisting of an armored personnel carrier 82A and three Ural military vehicles was stopped for inspection, which followed through Agdam along the Askaran-Agdara route.

At least five Kalashnikov assault rifles (AKM) were found in the cargo compartment of one of the vehicles between the sleeping mats during the search of the vehicles.

The convoy was halted and returned due to a flagrant breach of the regulations involving the shipment of weapons and ammunition without proper documentation.

Earlier, it was reported that the Armenian armed forces launched engineering, technical, and construction work to establish combat positions in the Khojaly region's Shushakend village.

Instead of halting the unlawful operations of the Armenian armed forces and the ongoing work, the Russian peacekeepers protected the Armenian gangs and established conditions for them to continue working at night.

At a recent cabinet meeting on the results of six months of 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Russia had undertaken to withdraw units of the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories; however, the Russian peacekeepers do not compel them to do so, in violation of the November 10, 2020, trilateral agreement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz