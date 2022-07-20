Azerbaijani roads agency reveals timetable for construction projects in liberated lands

20 July 2022 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The State Automobile Roads Agency of Azerbaijan (AAYDA) has revealed a timetable for the construction projects underway in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, Azernews reports, per the agency.

The planning and construction of 16 highways, which were started in 2021 in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic zones, as well as the drilling and earthwork activities at the Lachin International Airport, are underway, the agency said.

The construction of the highway projects in the liberated lands is expected to be completed by 2025, the agency added.

According to the agency, five highway projects - the Barda-Aghdam highway (44.5 km, 4 lanes), the new alternative highway bypassing Lachin city (32 km, 2 lanes), the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway (12 km, 4 lanes), the Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gasalti highway (22 km, 2 lanes) and the Gubadli-Eyvazli highway (28.5 km, 2 lanes) will be completed in 2022.

Moreover, projects such as the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway (81.6 km, 4-6 lanes), the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway (70.4 km, 4 lanes), the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway (39.7 km, 4 lanes), as well as the construction of road infrastructure in Kalbajar and Lachin regions (834.1 km, 2 traffic lanes) and the Gubadli-Mahmudlu-Yaziduzu-Armenian border highway (26.4 km, 2 lanes) will be completed by 2023.

In addition, the drilling-blasting and earthwork related to the construction of the airport in Lachin region will be finished in 2023 as well.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz