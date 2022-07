15 July 2022 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared posts related to Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha on her official Instagram page, Trend reports.

Trend presents the posts: “Vagif Poetry Days. Shusha 2022”, “Touching moments full of pride. Shusha 2022”.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz