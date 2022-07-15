Serious work underway in Azerbaijan on social protection of martyr families, veterans - MP

15 July 2022 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

A very successful social policy is being implemented in Azerbaijan, and within it, serious work is underway to ensure social protection for the martyr families and veterans, improve their welfare and solve their problems, Azernews reports per Azerbaijani MP Afat Hasanova.

According to Hasanova, strengthening the social protection of people from the above category is one of the main directions of the state policy of Azerbaijan.

The MP noted that the country’s President Ilham Aliyev always pays special attention and care to this area.

"Over the past three years, unprecedented reforms have been carried out in this area. Pensions and benefits paid to martyr families and veterans have been increased by almost three times," she said. "In the past and this year, in accordance with the Azerbaijani president’s, benefits to veterans have been increased."

"Serious work is underway not only to increase benefits for this category of citizens but also to improve their living conditions and provide them with cars," Hasanova added.

The MP also pointed out that within the program approved by the head of state, until 2025 it’s planned to provide housing and private houses to 11,000 martyr families, veterans and other citizens from socially vulnerable groups of the population.

"According to the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev, a state program was approved to provide housing for martyr families, veterans and other citizens from socially vulnerable groups until 2025," she further said. "As a result, more than 13,000 people from this category have been provided with apartments or private houses. About 3,500 apartments or private houses were provided in the post-war period [following the 2020 Second Karabakh War]."

At the same time, very important steps are being taken to protect the health of veterans, provide them with modern prostheses, and conduct their rehabilitation. Besides, they receive social and psychological services, Hasanova noted.

"As part of measures to provide the veterans with cars, 1,500 cars were provided to them over the past four years and 7,450 - for the entire period. Great attention and care to the martyr families have always been paid and will be continued in Azerbaijan," stressed the MP.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz