Armenia's hopes for resuscitation of OSCE Minsk Group doomed to failure - pundit

Armenia is holding on for dear life to the idea that the Minsk Group still has a chance to reincarnate and once again freeze the negotiation process, Azernews reports.

Talking to day.az, Doctor of Political Science, Russia’s First Class State Councilor Tatyana Poloskova stated that there is no point in the resuscitation of the Minsk Group now as today the main issue is the delimitation and demarcation of the border, which the two countries can deal with this task themselves.

"Over the long years of its existence, the Minsk Group has not contributed anything to the solution of the Karabakh problem, apart from endless consultations and demonstrative puffing of cheeks. And in the course of several years preceding the 44-day war, the structure ceased to even simply imitate activity, gradually turning into a suitcase without a handle,” Poloskova added.

It is quite obvious to Azerbaijan that MG has never really contributed much to the process and it was Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War that put an end to the long occupation. Thus, the country is more than able to finalize the normalization journey on its own.

The official position of the Azerbaijani president is that the attempts to restore the OSCE Minsk Group are counterproductive, several other international forces, including Sergei Lavrov, agree that the MG is non-existent.

Poloskova noted that in this regard, the official position of the United States, which was voiced during US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried’s visit to Yerevan, sounded dissonant. In her words, France, the United States, and Russia will continue cooperation within the OSCE Minsk Group, "despite any obstacles".

The councilor stressed that such intrusiveness can be explained either by a complete misunderstanding of the situation or by the activity of the Western Armenian lobby. Such statements only slow down the process, the pundit believes.

“We are on the threshold of the formation of new geopolitical architectonics of the world. Based on past experience, including negative ones, the prognostic function of science is in demand now more than ever,” the pundit noted.

To finalize, Poloskova expressed the belief that research and expert developments aimed at the future of this country as a regional leader are very relevant for Azerbaijan. She added that the Minsk Group is already in the past and not only in relation to Karabakh.

