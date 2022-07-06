Azerbaijan, Mongolia to cooperate in trade and economic spheres

6 July 2022 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia.

Under the presidential decree, the "Agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia", signed on October 21, 2021, in Baku (Azerbaijan) and Ulan Bator (Mongolia), was approved.

---

