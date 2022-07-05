Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine [PHOTO]

5 July 2022 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s third-largest city of Sumgayit has sent humanitarian aid, including food, household items, and medical supplies to Ukraine, Azernews reports, citing the city administration.

The humanitarian cargo to be delivered to the Polish Warsaw airport departed from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 1000 hours on July 5 with the Ukrainian ambassador in Baku and members of Sumgayit city administrations in presence.

The humanitarian supply, totaling 50 tons, was sent in response to an official request to the Sumgayit city administration from Ukraine's Cherkasy regional administration as twin cities and is meant for the needs of the regional population, the report underlined.

On July 5, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky told the media that Azerbaijan had supplied over 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"I am glad that another meeting is taking place here, in a symbolic place, at Baku airport. It is from here that Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine is sent. And I would like to express my sincere gratitude to friendly Azerbaijan, to all the Azerbaijani people for providing such important humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In total, Azerbaijan has already handed over to Ukraine more than 1,500 tons of important humanitarian cargo worth over 20 million dollars. This is not just a formal gesture - Azerbaijan is transferring critical aid to the civilians of Ukraine. It includes both food and medical equipment. It is gratifying that the process of providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine has reached a new level, and in this regard, I would like to thank the Executive Power of Sumgayit for providing assistance to Cherkasy, its twin city. This initiative has become an example for other cities and regions of Azerbaijan, which have started to actively provide assistance to Ukraine. This is a gesture of true friendship between the Ukrainian and Azerbaijani peoples," the ambassador stressed.

