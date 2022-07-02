Russia plans to close bogus "permanent representative office" of Karabakh separatists

2 July 2022 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Moscow is said to close down the so-called "permanent representative office" of the Karabakh separatists, which has been operating since the 1990s, Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media.

Information about the closure of the illegal "representative office" of the separatists appeared in the Armenian media earlier but was later refuted. This time, according to the media, the Armenian Foreign Ministry and the Armenian ambassador to Russia refused to comment on the information.

Obviously, the closure of the "representative office" is due to the fact that Moscow values relations with Baku and thus demonstrates a fair position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani issue.

The removal of a provocative interview with the so-called "minister" of Armenian separatists, Artak Beglaryan, on RIA Novosti news agency, and apologies by pro-Kremlin presenter Vladimir Solovyov have already confirmed it.

