Army’s radiological, chemical, biological defense units hold methodological training sessions [PHOTO/VIDEO]

2 July 2022 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s radiological, chemical, and biological defense units hold methodological training sessions, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, chiefs of services and commanders of military subunits participated in sessions to strengthen their professional abilities in line with the authorized training plan.

The workshops highlighted officers' responsibilities in strengthening unit coordination, military personnel's practical skills and capacities in completing given tasks, as well as enhancing their moral-psychological endurance.

The command staff received theoretical and practical support in the formulation and implementation of necessary guidance papers during the talks.

A comprehensive exchange of opinions on matters impacting the Azerbaijan Army's combat capacity was held during the training-methodological sessions, the report concluded.

Azerbaijan undertakes drills on a regular basis to strengthen the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also seek to strengthen servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

