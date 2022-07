1 July 2022 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani driver died as a result of a landslide in Artvin province (Türkiye), the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) told Trend.

According to the association, at the same time two more truck drivers, who are Turkish citizens, were injured.

Work is underway to identify the deceased driver, added ABADA.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz