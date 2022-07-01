Regional officials nabbed for bribery

1 July 2022 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Several Azerbaijani officials have been detained for bribery, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office.

According to the information, a criminal case has been initiated under the relevant articles of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code as a result of operational-search activities carried out on the basis of information related to the illegal actions of the head of the Architecture and Construction Department of the Office of the Head of the Sabirabad District Executive Authorities, Mushvig Gasimov.

The investigative measures established that Gasimov in conjunction with Chief Consultant of the State Construction Inspectorate on specific objects of the national importance of the State Agency for Control over Construction Safety at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations Eldar Guliyev and others, received bribes for granting permission to conduct construction activities on non-residential facilities in Sabirabad district.

Based on the evidence collected, Mushvig Gasimov and Eldar Guliyev were indicted under Articles 311.3.1 and 311.3.3 (large-scale bribery by a group of persons with prior agreement) of the Criminal Code.

The criminal investigation is currently underway.

