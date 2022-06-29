Bayramov: Bolstering Azerbaijani-Turkish ties contribute to regional peace, prosperity [PHOTO]

29 June 2022 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has stated that the strengthening of Azerbaijani-Turkish ties contributes to regional peace and prosperity, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

He made the remarks at a meeting with the Turkish Maarif (Education) Foundation Chairman Birol Akgun on June 28 in Baku.

Bayramov said that the high-level relations between Azerbaijan and brotherly Turkiye were developing in all directions and the dynamics of mutual visits were a clear indicator of this development.

Relations with Turkey are developing in both bilateral and multilateral formats, and the first meeting of the foreign and transport ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkiye, in a new format, was successfully held on June 27.

Akgun, for his part, noted the successful cooperation with Azerbaijan in the education sector and informed about their future action plans. He expressed interest in continuing the successful joint activities with the Azerbaijani Education Ministry.

The sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest on the bilateral cooperation agenda, the report concluded.

---

