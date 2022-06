29 June 2022 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the 6th Summit of the Caspian littoral states.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Ashgabat International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz