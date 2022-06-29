Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan to ease retirement eligibility requirements for persons employed in some areas

29 June 2022 10:35 (UTC+04:00)
The retirement eligibility requirements for persons employed in industries envisaged by the Cabinet of Ministers' list, including jobs with challenging working conditions and providing for the right to an old-age pension on preferential terms, are being relaxed, regardless of the last place of employment, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendments to the Law "On labor pensions" signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

